Swiss fragrances maker Givaudan shutters site near Zurich due to coronavirus

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Givaudan has closed a facility near Zurich and told roughly 400 employees to work from home after one employee was confirmed infected with the new coronavirus, the Swiss fragrances and flavours maker said on Wednesday.

The affected site in Kemptthal includes a 120 million Swiss franc ($125.40 million) Innovation Centre opened last year following the Geneva-based company’s largest-ever research investment. A spokesman said the closure was indefinite and was a precautionary measure.

The infected employee was from another country and stayed for a short time at the plant, the spokesman said. ($1 = 0.9569 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)