GM studying if automaker could support production of medical equipment

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday confirmed it is considering how it could support production of medical equipment like ventilators that may be needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

GM chief executive Mary Barra spoke to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow about the issue after the Detroit automaker announced it will suspend North American production through March 30. Kudlow told Fox News on Wednesday that he had spoken to one automaker looking at producing ventilators.

GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the automaker “is working to help find solutions for the nation during this difficult time and has offered to help, and we are already studying how we can potentially support production of medical equipment like ventilators.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)