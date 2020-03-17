Indian carrier GoAir suspends all international flights due to coronavirus

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian budget airline GoAir said on Tuesday it has suspended all international flights until April 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced several countries to close their borders to control its spread.

GoAir has also asked some employees to go on leave without pay on a rotational basis to help the airline deal with the reduction in capacity, the airline said in a statement.

The rapid spread of the virus, which has killed more than 7,000 people across the world, has battered airlines as governments have introduced travel restrictions and consumers have stopped making bookings. (Reporting by Alasdair Pal, writing by Aditi Shah, editing by Louise Heavens)