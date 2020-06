SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said on Wednesday that the country’s government is considering buying 100 million reais ($18.84 million) worth of tickets to support the carrier.

Gol CEO Paulo Kakinoff added that Brazil’s state development bank BNDES may provide final terms for an aid package expected to be valued at 2 billion reais by next week. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)