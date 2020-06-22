Golden Globe awards postponed to February 2021 due to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, June 22 (Reuters) - The annual Golden Globe awards ceremony for film and television has been postponed to February 2021, organizers said on Monday.

The Golden Globes ceremony, which kicks off Hollywood’s awards season, will now take place on Feb 28 instead of its usual slot on the first Sunday in January. The decision follows the postponement by two months of the Oscars to April 25 because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment industry. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Franklin Paul)