Goldman Sachs says 2 employees in Salt Lake City have coronavirus

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said two employees at one of its Salt Lake City, Utah, office buildings tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo posted on the bank’s website late on Monday.

The bank said the employees have not been to work since March 12, and that they will remain in self-isolation until they recover.

“We are in contact with the Utah Department of Health and have notified those who were in close contact with these individuals – these colleagues will also be in self-isolation at home for 14 days,” the bank said in the memo.

Goldman’s announcement follows several confirmed cases of the flu-like virus at many global banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co, Morgan Stanley and others.

The company said it has deep-cleaned the 8th floor of its 111 South Main Street office, where the two employees work, and that no other employees need to self-quarantine at this time.

The bank said its buildings are undergoing deep cleaning with “products deemed effective against COVID-19,” and employees can continue to work safely at the Salt Lake City offices at this time. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Dan Grebler)