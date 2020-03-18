Goldman tells staff in Americas, EMEA to work from home after two coronavirus cases found

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has instructed most of its staff in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa to work from home from Wednesday until further notice, according to an internal notice seen by Reuters.

The announcement comes after the bank said two employees at one of its Salt Lake City, Utah, office buildings tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Goldman, in the notice dated Tuesday, said its approach would be different in each region, where the pandemic is at varying stages and depending on the nature of the employee’s role.

The bank said its latest move comes amid restrictions implemented by governments in the Americas and EMEA.

For employees who need to be in the office, “we will adhere to a comprehensive set of precautionary and social distancing measures to help protect your health and wellbeing”, said Goldman.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Alex Richardson)