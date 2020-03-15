Two Goldman Sachs employees tests positive for coronavirus -Bloomberg News

March 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported its first two cases of coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported here on Sunday, citing internal memos.

The investment bank informed its staff that an employee from its London office had tested positive and was at home in isolation, the report said.

The London case followed an earlier memo to staff in its Sydney office that an employee working in its Governor Phillip Tower site had a confirmed case of coronavirus, the report added.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)