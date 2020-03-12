Golf-PGA Tour bans spectators from tournaments over coronavirus concerns

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., March 12 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour on Thursday banned spectators from attending tournaments through April 5, starting with Friday’s second round of the Players Championship, because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan at TPC Sawgrass, where fans were already in place midway through the opening round of what is widely regarded as golf’s unofficial fifth major. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Writing by Frank Pingue; Editing by Mark Heinrich)