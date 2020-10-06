Finau out of Shriners tournament after positive COVID-19 test

FILE PHOTO: Aug 8, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Tony Finau tees off on the 3rd hole during the third round of the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Tony Finau has been withdrawn from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

His positive test came from pre-tournament screening for the Nevada event. The 31-year-old last competed in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, where he finished tied for eighth.

Finau said on Twitter that he was feeling well and “in good spirits.”

“Earlier today, I received a positive result for Covid-19 under PGA Tour on-site testing protocols and have begun a period of self-quarantine to protect others around me,” said Finau, who is currently ranked 16th in the world. “I look forward to returning to action as soon as I am able.”

Bronson Burgoon will compete in Finau’s place, the Tour said.

A handful of competitors have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the PGA Tour returned in June, including Briton Sam Horsfield and American Scottie Scheffler, who were unable to compete at last month’s U.S. Open due to positive COVID-19 tests.