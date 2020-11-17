Haas pulls out of RSM Classic due to positive COVID-19 test

FILE PHOTO: Jun 11, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Bill Haas tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Bill Haas has withdrawn from this weekend’s RSM Classic in Georgia after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

Haas, who won the FedEx Cup in 2011, returned a positive result for the novel coronavirus during pre-tournament testing ahead of the Nov. 19-22 event at Sea Island Golf Club.

"It’s obviously disappointing news to receive, but my focus is now on recovery and ensuring the health and well-being of my family," said six-times PGA Tour winner Haas in a statement here.

The 38-year-old will now self-isolate as per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the PGA Tour said.