Google delays launch of coronavirus informational website

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google plans to launch a United States-focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing later this week, behind schedule.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai had said in a blog post on Sunday that the search giant was partnering with the U.S. government to create a website by Monday night that would be full of resources and links focused on the potentially deadly respiratory illness COVID-19.

But with local and national guidance changing significantly from Sunday to Monday, Google said in a statement on Tuesday, it would need to roll out the website later this week.

Verily, a fellow Alphabet Inc company, late on Sunday launched a website that uses a series of questions to determine whether someone needs to be tested for the novel coronavirus and then connects them with a testing location in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Bernadette Baum)