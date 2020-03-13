Google to develop website to help with coronavirus test - Trump

March 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc rose more than 9% after U.S. President Donald Trump said the search giant would create a website to help determine whether individuals need a coronavirus test or not.

Part of the share rise was a result of the broader market moving higher on hopes the actions announced by Trump would help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“I want to thank Google. Google is helping to develop a website, it’s gonna be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location … Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now, made tremendous progress,” Trump said.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.