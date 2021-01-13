Google working to fix Android contact tracing app issues

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it was investigating issues with Android apps developed using the company’s Exposure Notifications System that helps in contact tracing.

The issue appears to be delaying the ability of these apps to load or to conduct regular exposure checks, a Google spokesperson said.

Exposure Notifications System, rolled out by Apple and Google in September, enables public health authorities to use smartphones to assist in contact tracing without having to build an app.

The NHS COVID-19 app, used in England and Wales for contact tracing, said its Android users were getting a loading screen notification and it was working with Google to resolve the issue. (bit.ly/39sZIvl)

The issue was first reported by the Verge.