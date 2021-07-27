India expects about 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August

FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government expects to have around 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference on Tuesday.

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day.