Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 29, 2020 / 6:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Building materials firm Grafton to reopen many UK branches next week

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier Grafton Group said on Wednesday it planned to reopen many UK distribution branches on May 4 and was availing government support for about 80% of its staff in Britain and Ireland, as it grappled with a collapse in volumes due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company, which operates in Britain, Ireland and Netherlands, said its UK business is currently trading at only about 10% of normal volumes, largely from supply of materials for emergency and essential projects. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

