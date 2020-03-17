Greek banks to suspend loan repayments to help business borrowers

ATHENS, March 17 (Reuters) - Greek banks will offer businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis a six-month freeze on loan payments as part of relief efforts to help borrowers deal with the economic shutdown, their association said on Tuesday.

“An immediate initiative, given the flexibility shown by regulatory authorities under the extreme circumstances presently, announce support measures for businesses ... suspending loan instalments at least until September 30,” the bank association said.

The measure, which will affect businesses in sectors directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will mean borrowers will not have to pay back any principal during this period but only interest on their loans.

So far Greece has reported 352 confirmed cases of infections and four fatalities. Authorities have closed restaurants, bars, retail shops, playgrounds, schools, universities and gyms to stem the spread of the virus.

Greek banks have been working to reduce a pile of about 75 billion euros ($82.65 billion) in bad loans, the legacy of a 10-year financial crisis that shrank the country’s economy by a quarter. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)