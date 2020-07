ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greece and Britain will fully resume flights on July 15, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

“In cooperation with the British government, and following advice of experts, the government announces the resumption of direct flights from the United Kingdom to all airports of the country from July 15,” Petsas told a news briefing. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)