Greece says coronavirus has suspended planned bond issue

ATHENS, March 27 (Reuters) - Coronavirus has halted Greek plans for another bond issue in the first quarter, the country’s Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Friday.

“We had planned one more bond issue after January,” Staikouras said. “Obviously, we cannot tap markets at a prohibitive borrowing cost, we are not in a rush.”

Staikouras also said Greece estimated its economy will shrink by about 3% this year due to the impact of coronavirus which has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou)