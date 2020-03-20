Greek central bank cuts growth to 0% on coronavirus impact

ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s central bank has slashed growth projections for the Greek economy to 0% from a previously estimated 2.4 percent this year from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Friday.

In a report, the bank said it was its baseline scenario. The impact of the health crisis was impossible to specify since the pandemic was ongoing, it said. The country’s finance minister had on Wednesday also said Greece was looking at zero growth this year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas)