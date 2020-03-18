Greek economy to grow slightly this year hit by coronavirus outbreak-finmin

ATHENS, March 18 (Reuters) - Greek economy will grow only slightly this year, hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

“Our estimate for the growth rate this year is that we will be just a little over 0%,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told ANT1 television.

Greece, which exited its latest bailout in 2018 and is recovering after a multi-year downturn, had previously estimated that its economic output would increase by 2.8 percent this year. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou)