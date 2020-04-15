Greek economy to shrink by 5%-9% this year, hit by coronavirus- IOBE

ATHENS, April 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy will contract by about 5.0% this year under a baseline scenario but may face a deeper 9.0% recession under an adverse one, due to the novel coronavirus impact, the country’s influential think tank IOBE said on Wednesday.

The projection by the Foundation of Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) in its quarterly review was a sharp downgrade of previous forecasts of 2.2%-2.5% growth made in early February.

“Unemployment could rise to 19.3% under the baseline scenario ... or even higher to 21.2% under the adverse scenario,” the head of the think tank Nikos Vettas said.

Greece’s government, which was previously aiming for 2.8% growth this year, now expects a 4% recession, its finance minister has said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)