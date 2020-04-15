UPDATE 1-Coronavirus to shrink Greek economy by 5%-9% this year -IOBE

* GDP to contract by 5% to 9% in 2020

* Unemployment to rise to 19.3% to 21.2% (Adds IMF, Moody’s forecasts, background)

ATHENS, April 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy will contract by about 5.0% to 9.0% this year under baseline and adverse scenarios, hit by lockdown measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, an influential think-tank forecast on Wednesday.

The projection by the Foundation of Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) in its quarterly review was a sharp downgrade of previous forecasts of 2.2%-2.5% growth made only in February.

Greece has been on a recovery path after a 10-year debt crisis that shrank the economy by a quarter. It grew by 1.9% last year, helped by booming tourism, which is also expected to take a big hit this year.

IOBE’s forecasts were more in line with the latest projections by the International Monetary Fund, which on Tuesday estimated that Greece’s economy would contract by 10% this year, driving unemployment to 22.3% from 16.4% in January.

The government, which was previously aiming for 2.8% growth this year, now expects a 4% contraction, its finance minister has said.

“Unemployment could rise to 19.3% under the baseline scenario ... or even higher to 21.2% under the adverse scenario,” IOBE head Nickos Vettas said.

The think-tank’s baseline scenario assumes lockdown measures will stay in effect until mid-May and be gradually lifted thereafter, including a resumption of tourism.

The adverse scenario assumes that coronavirus flares up again in the autumn, prompting further restrictions on households and businesses.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s meanwhile said it saw the economies of Greece and Cyprus contracting this year because of the pandemic, which it expects to affect both countries’ banks and their profitability.

“The outlook for the banking systems of Greece and Cyprus has changed to stable from positive because of economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak,” Moody’s said in a report.

Greek banks had been lining up buyers for billions of euros of bad debt to free up their balance sheets, but with the pandemic expected to send economies into freefall, their recuperation has come to an abrupt halt. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans)