Greece likely to tap bond markets in coming period, FinMin says

ATHENS, June 4 (Reuters) - Greece is likely to tap bond markets again in the coming period this summer, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday.

Government officials told Reuters in May that Greece plans at least two more bond issues by the end of the year.

The country, which emerged from bailouts in 2018, sees its economy contracting by 8-13% this year due to a nationwide lockdown it imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Greece does not need to tap into a 15.7 billion euro ($17.59 billion) cash buffer it set up in the past years to tackle the impact of the health crisis, Staikouras told Greek Proto Thema radio. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou)