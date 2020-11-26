Greece extends nationwide coronavirus lockdown

ATHENS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Greece will extend its nationwide lockdown until Dec. 7 as COVID-19 cases continued to surge across the country, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.
Greece has registered a total of 97,288 COVID-19 cases and 1,902 deaths, with the hardest hit area being northern Greece. Hospitals are operating at almost full capacity, according to health ministry data.
Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by David Goodman
