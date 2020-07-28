Greece makes masks compulsory at more indoor public spaces

ATHENS, July 28 (Reuters) - Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory at more indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after a small flare up of COVID-19 infections in the second half of this month, its Deputy Civil Protection Minister said on Tuesday.

Health authorities had made mask-wearing compulsory for consumers at supermarkets 10 days ago. Mask have been also compulsory at public transport.

The measure goes into effect from Wednesday.

Greece has managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections to 4,227 confirmed cases and 202 deaths after imposing an early lockdown based on official data up to Monday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)