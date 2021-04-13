Greece's Syriza party calls for pandemic debt forgiveness for small business

ATHENS, April 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist opposition party, Syriza, said on Thursday that tax authorities and pension funds should forgive part of the debt that is owed by small and medium size companies to minimize the impact of the pandemic to the economy.

Party leader Alexis Tsipras said many companies would not be able to survive without a writeoff of at least part of their debt following months of lockdown restrictions.

He estimated the new debt burden for households and businesses, since March 2020, at 17 billion euros or 8% of country’s GDP.

“We should not close our eyes. Without a relief in burdens, businesses will not survive and debts will not be paid,” he said during a presentation of the party’s economic recovery plan.

Tsipras said his plan included a cut of up to 60% on private debt to state authorities, extended repayment schedules on bank debt, as well as fresh state aid to vulnerable businesses and lower VAT rates for restaurants and bars.

He estimated the total cost to the state at 5.7 billion euros, with 2.1 billion euros in grants and 3.6 billion in lost revenues.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ centre-right government holds a comfortable lead in opinion polls but it has faced increased pressure over its handling of the pandemic.

After faring better than many European countries in the first wave last year, infections are on the rise, despite five months of lockdown and some progress with vaccinations. Hospitals are strained.

Athens plans to spend more than 14 billion euros this year to support businesses and employees that are out of work due to the lockdown. It spend about 24 billion euros in 2020 in subsidies and loans to companies to maintain jobs.

The measures have pushed Greece’s public debt ratio to over 200% of gross domestic product and left it with a budget deficit last year estimated at 7.2%. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Aurora Ellis)