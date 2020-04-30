Greece aims to prevent an increase in bad loans, boost investment -PM

ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Preventing an increase of soured bank loans is a top priority for Greece as it recovers from coronavirus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Thursday.

Greece also aims to cut red tape and speed up reforms to attract more investment and restart its economy which has been hit by a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus. Restrictions will be gradually eased in the coming months. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)