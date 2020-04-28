Bonds News
April 28, 2020 / 3:17 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Greece unveils plan to ease lockdown, hopes for tourism revival

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 28 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled on Tuesday the country’s plan to ease a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We are ready to proceed to the second phase of our plan: the gradual easing of restrictions,” Mitsotakis said in a televised address, adding that the relaxation of measures would start on May 4 and urging Greeks to remain vigilant.

So far, Greece has registered 2,534 COVID-19 infections and 136 fatalities, faring better compared to other EU countries. It now hopes to restart its economy, which recently emerged from a decade-long debt crisis, without triggering a new wave of infections. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)

