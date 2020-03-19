Greek PM says coronavirus will test economy, ready to inject 10 bln euros

ATHENS, March 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy will be tested in the coming months due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, announcing a package of 10 billion euros in measures to support it.

Mitsotakis, who said that 3 billion euros would come from the state budget and an equal amount from EU structural funds, added that the country has “new weapons” following its inclusion in an emergency assets purchases’ programme launched by the ECB. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)