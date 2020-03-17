"We are at war with an invisible enemy" Greek PM says

ATHENS, March 17 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday further restrictions are in store for the country as it battles the spread of coronavirus.

“We are at war. With an enemy who is invisible, but not invincible,” Mitsotakis said in a state address. As of Tuesday, Greece had 352 coronavirus cases reported, including four deaths.

The country has ordered a shutdown of retail businesses, with the exception of chemists, supermarkets and gas stations, effective Wednesday. Mitsotakis reiterated that members of the public should remain at home. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas)