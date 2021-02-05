Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Greece tightens some lockdown curbs to stem spread of COVID-19 infections

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Greece on Friday tightened lockdown restrictions in parts of the country including Athens in a bid to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after a rise in infections in recent days.

Under the new curbs, authorities brought forward by three hours a nighttime curfew in metropolitan Athens, where about half of the country’s population lives, and in other high-infection areas during weekends. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

