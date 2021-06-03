Greece to offer COVID-19 vaccines to neigbouring countries - spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly-opened vaccination centre in Athens, Greece, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will supply its northern neigbours Albania and North Macedonia wit 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the country’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“Greece, in coordination with the European Commission, as most European countries do for their neighbours, will offer vaccines...20,000 doses to North Macedonia and 20,000 to Albania,” Aristotelia Peloni told a news conference.

Peloni would not say when this will happen.