Greece lifts more lockdown curbs, to open highschools on Feb. 1

ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Feb. 1, letting high schools reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that the spread of COVID-19 infections has stabilised, officials said on Friday.

The country, in lockdown since early November due to a spike in infections, has seen pressure on its public health system ease with infections receding. It reopened primary schools and kindergartens earlier this month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)