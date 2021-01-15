Greece may ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Jan. 25

A man wearing a protective face mask enters a metro station at Syntagma square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece could ease some restrictions in the retail sector next week after a nationwide lockdown helped contain a surge in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

Mitsotakis’ government imposed a strict lockdown, the second since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, in early November following a spike in infections, mainly in northern Greece and the wider area of the capital Athens.