Healthcare

Greece PM orders full lockdown in Athens after surge in COVID cases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday announced a full lockdown in the capital Athens to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The new restrictions in Athens, where half of the country’s population of 11 million lives, include the closure of non-essential shops and schools from Feb. 11 until the end of the month, Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by James Mackenzie)

