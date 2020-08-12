Greece registers 262 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally

ATHENS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Greece reported 262 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak in the country, health authorities said.

The latest jump in cases brings the total number of infections in the country to 6,177 since its first infection surfaced in late February. There have been 216 deaths recorded.

The increase in infections in recent weeks has prompted authorities to gradually introduce more restrictions during the peak of the tourism season. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by Chris Reese)