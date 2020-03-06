Healthcare
March 6, 2020 / 12:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greece says 14 new coronavirus cases reported, total now 45

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - Greece has detected 14 new cases of coronavirus, health authorities said on Friday, bringing the total in the country to 45.

A health ministry official said a ban on public gatherings would remain in force in three districts in the south-west of the country, and schools in the same area would remain shut until further notice.

One of the patients, a 66-year old man who had recently returned from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Israel and Egypt, was in a serious condition, the official said. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below