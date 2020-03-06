Greece says 14 new coronavirus cases reported, total now 45

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - Greece has detected 14 new cases of coronavirus, health authorities said on Friday, bringing the total in the country to 45.

A health ministry official said a ban on public gatherings would remain in force in three districts in the south-west of the country, and schools in the same area would remain shut until further notice.

One of the patients, a 66-year old man who had recently returned from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Israel and Egypt, was in a serious condition, the official said. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)