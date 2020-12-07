Greece to extend some COVID rules until early January

ATHENS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Schools, restaurants and courts in Greece will not reopen until Jan. 7, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

Greece was forced to impose a nationwide lockdown in November, its second this year, after an aggressive surge in COVID-19 cases. It has extended it twice since then, most recently until Dec. 14.

But Petsas said progress was still slow and some restrictions will not be lifted until next month, including a night curfew. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou)