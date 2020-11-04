Greek government prepares more curbs to contain COVID-19 spread

People wearing protective face masks are seen on Syntagma square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce new restrictions to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, government officials said on Wednesday.

Greece has reported fewer cases than most European countries but the number of infections has been gradually increasing since early October, prompting it to reimpose restrictions.

It registered 2,646 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since its first case emerged in February, health ministry data showed.

Mitsotakis is expected to make announcements on Thursday, after consulting health experts, his office said.

The health minister told ANT1 TV that health experts have recommended a one-month nationwide lockdown.

Earlier this week the country expanded a night curfew and shut restaurants, bars, theatres and museums in the most populous areas of the country for one month. Some regions, mainly in northern Greece, have entered lockdown.

The fresh record brings the total number of infections to 46,892. Greece reported 18 deaths from the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 673.