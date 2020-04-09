Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2020 / 11:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

British baker Greggs taps government finance to get through coronavirus crisis

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs, whose shops have been shuttered by the coronavirus emergency, has secured credit from a government support scheme to meet its liquidity needs for a prolonged closure period, it said on Friday.

The company said it now had sufficient available credit to cover a scenario where its shops were unable to trade for the rest of the year.

Greggs has so far issued 150 million pounds ($186 million) of commercial paper under the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

$1 = 0.8073 pounds Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Catherine Evans

