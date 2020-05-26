UK baker Greggs plans to re-open 800 stores from mid-June

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs said on Tuesday it was planning to re-open around 800 stores from mid-June after re-opening trials proved successful.

Greggs, known for its sausage rolls and vegan snacks, closed all of its more than 2,050 shops on March 24 when the country went on lockdown. Last month the firm started a 20-store re-opening trial, initially behind closed doors.

“We have planned and delivered robust shop trials using our new operational safety measures and they have progressed well allowing us to now move to open an increased number of our shops from mid-June,” said a Greggs spokeswoman.