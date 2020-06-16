UK baker Greggs to reopen 800 shops on Thursday

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs confirmed plans to reopen 800 shops for takeaway only on June 18 having conducted a successful trial with coronavirus social distancing measures, it said on Tuesday.

Greggs, known for its sausage rolls and vegan snacks, closed all of its more than 2,050 shops on March 24 when the country went on lockdown. Last month the firm started a 20-store reopening trial, initially behind closed doors.

The group said its plan was to open the rest of its shop estate in early July.