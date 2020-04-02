Healthcare
FACTBOX-Sizing up the economic hit from coronavirus: Global GDP forecasts from major banks

Ritvik Carvalho

    By Ritvik Carvalho
    LONDON, April 2(Reuters) - The coronavirus is taking an
increasing toll on global growth and has left economists
struggling to assess the scale of the damage to output that the
epidemic will eventually cause.
    
    The following tables show global and major country GDP
growth forecasts for 2020 from major banks.
    
    REAL GDP, QUARTERLY FORECASTS
     
    (QUARTER-ON-QUARTER %, Seasonally Adjusted Annualized Rate
or SAAR)
    
 Q1 2020                                                        
 %q/q,     J.P.    Goldman    Nomura  Morgan     UBS   Deutsche
 saar      Morgan  Sachs              Stanley          Bank
 Global       -12  -           -18.3  -          -10.  -
                                                    4  
 China      -40.8        -42   -42.7              -31      -11.5
 United        -4         -9    -8.1       -2.4  -2.1       -0.5
 States                                                
 Euro         -15      -14.9   -13.3      -13.3  -5.9       -3.4
 area                                                  
 Japan         -3       -4.5    -9.3  -          -4.7       -1.3
 Q2 2020                                                        
 %q/q,     J.P.    Goldman    Nomura  Morgan    UBS    Deutsche
 saar      Morgan  Sachs              Stanley          Bank
 Global      -1.2  -            -6.2  -          -0.8  -
 China       57.4  -            52.4  -            38        6.6
 United       -14        -34   -41.7     -30.1   -9.5       -9.5
 States                                                
 Euro         -22      -38.4   -43.4     -32.9  -22.9      -11.4
 area                                                  
 Japan         -1       -7.2   -12.4  -         -18.2         -3
 Q3 2020                                                        
 %q/q,     J.P.    Goldman    Nomura  Morgan     UBS   Deutsche
 saar      Morgan  Sachs              Stanley          Bank
 Global      19.1  -            25.9  -          10.6  -
 China       23.9  -              35  -            15        6.4
 United         8         19    14.8       29.2   2.1        4.5
 States                                                
 Euro          45       20.1    51.2       46.4  11.7       10.4
 area                                                  
 Japan          5        4.1     8.3  -           4.1          1
 Q4 2020                                                        
 %q/q,     J.P.    Goldman    Nomura  Morgan     UBS   Deutsche
 saar      Morgan  Sachs              Stanley          Bank
 Global       4.3  -             5.2  -           7.1  -
 China        5.5  -             6.1  -             8        2.6
 United         4         12     3.2        3.3   6.7          3
 States                                                
 Euro         3.5       17.5     7.1       12.6     2        1.3
 area                                                  
 Japan        3.5        2.6     2.9  -           9.3        1.4
   FULL YEAR GDP (YEAR-ON-YEAR %) 
 Full                                                           
 Year                                                
 2020                                                
 %yoy      J.P.    Goldman    Nomura  Morgan   UBS   Deutsche
           Morgan  Sachs              Stanley        Bank
 Global    -            -1.8      -4      0.3  -0.7  -
                                                  3  
 China         -4          3     1.5        4   1.5         -1.4
 United      -3.3       -6.2    -5.9       -3    -1         -4.2
 States                                              
 Euro        -4.4         -9    -5.2       -5  -4.5         -6.9
 area                                                
 Japan     -            -3.1    -3.3  -          -5         -3.9
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by John Stonestreet)
