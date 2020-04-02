FACTBOX-Sizing up the economic hit from coronavirus: Global GDP forecasts from major banks

By Ritvik Carvalho LONDON, April 2(Reuters) - The coronavirus is taking an increasing toll on global growth and has left economists struggling to assess the scale of the damage to output that the epidemic will eventually cause. The following tables show global and major country GDP growth forecasts for 2020 from major banks. REAL GDP, QUARTERLY FORECASTS (QUARTER-ON-QUARTER %, Seasonally Adjusted Annualized Rate or SAAR) Q1 2020 %q/q, J.P. Goldman Nomura Morgan UBS Deutsche saar Morgan Sachs Stanley Bank Global -12 - -18.3 - -10. - 4 China -40.8 -42 -42.7 -31 -11.5 United -4 -9 -8.1 -2.4 -2.1 -0.5 States Euro -15 -14.9 -13.3 -13.3 -5.9 -3.4 area Japan -3 -4.5 -9.3 - -4.7 -1.3 Q2 2020 %q/q, J.P. Goldman Nomura Morgan UBS Deutsche saar Morgan Sachs Stanley Bank Global -1.2 - -6.2 - -0.8 - China 57.4 - 52.4 - 38 6.6 United -14 -34 -41.7 -30.1 -9.5 -9.5 States Euro -22 -38.4 -43.4 -32.9 -22.9 -11.4 area Japan -1 -7.2 -12.4 - -18.2 -3 Q3 2020 %q/q, J.P. Goldman Nomura Morgan UBS Deutsche saar Morgan Sachs Stanley Bank Global 19.1 - 25.9 - 10.6 - China 23.9 - 35 - 15 6.4 United 8 19 14.8 29.2 2.1 4.5 States Euro 45 20.1 51.2 46.4 11.7 10.4 area Japan 5 4.1 8.3 - 4.1 1 Q4 2020 %q/q, J.P. Goldman Nomura Morgan UBS Deutsche saar Morgan Sachs Stanley Bank Global 4.3 - 5.2 - 7.1 - China 5.5 - 6.1 - 8 2.6 United 4 12 3.2 3.3 6.7 3 States Euro 3.5 17.5 7.1 12.6 2 1.3 area Japan 3.5 2.6 2.9 - 9.3 1.4 FULL YEAR GDP (YEAR-ON-YEAR %) Full Year 2020 %yoy J.P. Goldman Nomura Morgan UBS Deutsche Morgan Sachs Stanley Bank Global - -1.8 -4 0.3 -0.7 - 3 China -4 3 1.5 4 1.5 -1.4 United -3.3 -6.2 -5.9 -3 -1 -4.2 States Euro -4.4 -9 -5.2 -5 -4.5 -6.9 area Japan - -3.1 -3.3 - -5 -3.9 (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by John Stonestreet)