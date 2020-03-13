GrubHub suspends commissions from virus-hit U.S. restaurants

March 13 (Reuters) - GrubHub Inc said on Friday it would temporarily suspend collection of up to $100 million in commissions from independent U.S. restaurants hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said the move will provide immediate cash relief to the restaurants, some of which have shut down to stem the spread of the virus.

The flu-like disease caused by the coronavirus has killed 41 people and infected at least 1,832 people in the United States.