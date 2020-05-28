GSK to produce 1 bln doses of adjuvant vaccine booster in 2021

May 28 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will expand production of vaccine efficacy boosters, or adjuvants, to produce 1 billion doses in 2021 for use in shots for COVID-19, the company said on Thursday.

The company added it was in talks with governments on backing for the programme, which would effectively allow the expansion of the scale of production of future successful vaccines for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)