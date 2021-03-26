Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biotechnology

GSK, Vir apply for U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapy

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - GSK and Vir Biotechnology have filed an application to U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization of their antibody therapy to treat early-stage COVID-19 infections, the drugmakers said on Friday.

Earlier this month, the companies found their experimental treatment, VIR-7831, reduced the risk of hospitalization and deaths among patients by 85%, based on interim data from a study.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

