Guatemala's international airport to resume flights on Sept. 18

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Guatemala’s Aurora international airport will reopen to commercial flights on Sept. 18, the government announced late on Monday, as the Central American country relaxes its coronavirus lockdown.

Guatemala has registered more than 74,000 coronavirus infections and 2,760 deaths during the pandemic. The airport has been shut since mid-March.

Following months of closure to most flights, airlines across the world are pinning their hopes on recovering demand as some pandemic restrictions on travel ease. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)