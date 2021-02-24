Guatemala to receive Russia's Sputnik vaccine in coming weeks

GUATEMALA CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Guatemala’s health minister Amelia Flores said on Tuesday that Guatemala hopes to receive the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the coming weeks.

“They already have the emergency registration to be able to enter the country and we are only waiting for the date, which we believe will be in a few weeks,” Flores said while leaving a meeting at Congress on Tuesday.

Guatemala had expected to receive its first shipment of vaccines through COVAX by the end of this month, but that delivery has been delayed.

Flores added that Guatemala is also expecting to receive the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine in the first week of April.

The Central American nation has recorded 172,000 positive cases of coronavirus and 6,315 deaths. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Christopher Cushing)