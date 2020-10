FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei looks on during a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has almost recovered from coronavirus, a government official said on Friday.

“He just needs to do a COVID-19 test to know it’s negative,” presidential spokesman Francis Masek said.